Gallery: Lions Christmas Concert

Rodger Curran, President of Kilkenny Lions Club, distributed the proceeds raised from the Christmas Hamper Appeal and other recent fund-raising events to local organisations at a presentation in St Canice’s Cathedral on Thursday last.

Among the local organisations who benefitted were St Vincent De Paul; Kilkenny Social Services; Church of Ireland; Good Shepherd Centre and Amber Refuge.

This year’s appeal was a tremendous success and he thanked the Kilkenny People and KCLR for giving so much of their time and resources in supporting the various Lions events. He thanked the depth and spirit of the people of Kilkenny, both business and community, who contributed so generously and participated in this year’s appeal.

He also thanked Maura Kenealy for use of her shop in Upper Patrick Street as a collection point for auction items.



He commended the members of Kilkenny Lions Club for their hard work and commitment over the year and in particular the past few hectic weeks in preparation for recent fundraising events.

He thanked all of this year’s sponsors, in particular a number who make significant monetary contributions and hoped they will continue to support Kilkenny Lions into the future.

Other recent successful fund raising events were – The Wine Fair and the Schools Concert, with carol singing at the Rivercourt Hotel and the street collection in the City. Rodger thanked everybody for their participation and support.

This Christmas will again be extremely difficult for so many in our community and Kilkenny Lions hope that the money raised will assist in reducing the hardship some families are facing across Kilkenny City and County.

Ber Cahill, Kilkenny Area President, St Vincent De Paul on behalf of the recipients, acknowledged the generous support of the Lions Club in Kilkenny as without them Christmas would be very different for many families across the City and County.

She said that their appeal would be promoted up to Christmas week across radio, press, on social media and outdoor both nationally and locally in Kilkenny. She added that of the calls SVP will receive for the total year, one in three will be from people without enough food.

This Christmas, SVP has again put children at the heart of its Annual Appeal because they are the most vulnerable and should not suffer because society has got things so wrong.

She added that this year they hope to bring a happy Christmas to the many children living in poverty. She finally thanked the public for their generous support which is so important for those the SVP help each year at Christmas.

Rodger Curran concluded by saying it was truly a great team effort and wished everybody a Happy Christmas and New Year.