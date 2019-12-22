All County Draw is a huge success for Barrow Rangers hurling and camogie clubs

A huge congratulations to all involved in the All County Draw for the proposed Paulstown Goresbridge Sports Park. On Saturday night, the draw was held in Gowran Race Course to a full house of supporters from Barrow Rangers GAA & Camogie Clubs.

Martin Fogarty, National Hurling Development Manager was guest speaker with Siobhan Donohoe on MC duty. The event was result of the tickets sold as part of a fundraiser for the new PG Sports Park. An outstanding total of €220,022 was raised in just 15 weeks, with 107 volunteers selling tickets in every corner of Kilkenny.

Jimmy Walsh, Chairman of the County Board and Fr. Kelly were on hand to help with the All County Draw which gave away €20,000 in prizes. The first prize of a new Kia Picanto went to R Moloney of Skeoughvosteen. Pat Kelly won the second prize of a four night stay in New York for St. Patrick’s Weekend and Sean Gibbons won the third prize of €1,000 cash. There was ten prizes in total and all the winners are published on the Barrow Rangers Facebook page, where the draw was also recorded live.

Jim Flavin, Chairman of Barrow Rangers GAA Club and the organising committee would like to thank the whole of Kilkenny, Carlow and Laois for their support and generosity.