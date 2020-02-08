8% turnout before 9m
BREAKING - Major shift in Kilkenny voting patterns
Saturday voting is working
Kilkenny people have embraced Saturday voting in the general election. At St Canice's Hall polling station in the middle of Kilkenny city up to 8% of people on the register had voted by 9am.
When the polling station opened at 7am, there was a queue to get in. This is the first time this has happened.
It was a similar situation at St John of Gods school in the city were there was a steady stream of voters from 7am onwards.
Normally turnout in Kilkenny would be just 2% at this time in a general election held on a Friday.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on