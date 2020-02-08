BREAKING - Major shift in Kilkenny voting patterns

Kilkenny people have embraced Saturday voting in the general election. At St Canice's Hall polling station in the middle of Kilkenny city up to 8% of people on the register had voted by 9am.

When the polling station opened at 7am, there was a queue to get in. This is the first time this has happened.

It was a similar situation at St John of Gods school in the city were there was a steady stream of voters from 7am onwards.

Normally turnout in Kilkenny would be just 2% at this time in a general election held on a Friday.