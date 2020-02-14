Gallery: Leadership in Sport - Lessons for Leaders

‘Leadership in Sport - Lessons for Leaders’, now in its fourth year, was held recently at the Intercontinental Hotel, Dublin.

The corporate lunch, hosted by Newstalk’s Pat Kenny, explored the key attributes of successful leaders in sport and in business.

Run in conjunction with Newstalk 106 to 108 FM, the event raised funds for a sporting centre of excellence for St Kieran’s College and Kilkenny GAA Development.

The theme of the event was lessons for leaders from a sport and business viewpoint with a focus on, passion, attention to detail and the drive necessary for success. Speakers included Leinster Rugby Coach Leo Cullen, Brian Cody, Anne O’ Leary, Chief Executive of Vodafone and a panel of All Ireland winning hurlers in the company of Tommy Walsh.

Speaking at the launch, Rev. Dr Dermot Ryan, President, St Kieran's College said, “Each of the speakers for this year’s ‘Lessons for Leaders’ event are synonymous with success. In their own field they have experienced great success and know that these moments are built on many hours of unseen and often thankless work rooted in a deep hunger to achieve, a culture of teamwork, dedication and attention to detail. We are looking forward to gaining their perspectives on what helps to maintain the hunger necessary for success.”

The afternoon culminated in a panel discussion led by Kilkenny Senior Hurler, Tommy Walsh with Aidan Fogarty, Eddie Brennan and JJ Delaney on what keeps an entire dressing room focused on a singular goal.