Gallery: Grease is the word - Kilkenny schools pair up to make musical magic

Two local schools have announced details of their upcoming production of Grease, which will be performed from April 30 — May 2 in the Watergate Theatre.

The show will be a joint production between St Kieran’s College and Presentation Secondary School, involving the vast majority of the Transition Year cohort in both schools.

Grease is a 1978 musical romantic comedy based on the 1971 musical of the same name directed by Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey. It’s set in 1959 at fictional Rydell High School, and follows a group of working-class teenagers as they navigate the complexities of peer pressure, politics, personal core values, and love.

School musicals

The cast has been rehearsing diligently already this year, with the hope of producing a fantastic event. School musicals were very common within St Kieran’s College and Presentation Secondary School through the mid-nineties, with the last production between the two schools being staged 21 years ago, in 1999.

These musicals began in 1987 under the guidance of Fr Richard Scriven and Ms Veronica McCarron. The two schools are helping to revive the tradition of having a shared school musical, with tickets going on sale in the coming weeks.

Teachers

The production is coming together under the guidance of teachers Regina Mulcahy, Laura Carroll, Fergal Brennan, Stephen Murphy and Niall O’Riordan.

Local business owners are also invited to place an advert in the musical programme. For more details contact fbrennan@stkieranscollege.ie