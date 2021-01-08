SNOWY KILKENNY 2: More of your best #snow pictures from around the county

Well done everyone

Kilkenny People

Reporter:

Kilkenny People

Email:

sam.matthews@kilkennypeople.ie

It snowed again last night in some parts of Kilkenny, but the sun has melted a lot of what's on the ground. Thankfully, readers took plenty of amazing snowy photos while it lasted!

We put the callout on Thursday morning for readers' photos within their 5km zone, and we are getting snowed under by lovely pictures!

Here is a second batch. See more in next week's Kilkenny People.