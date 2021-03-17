Memory lane: Some pictures from Kilkenny St Patrick's Days past
Did you see the virtual parade earlier?
Here's a short gallery featuring some of the great pictures of past Kilkenny parades - do you recognise anyone?
You might have seen some super pictures during today's virtual St Patrick's Day Festival parade!
If not, here's where you can catch it again - or any of the other great bits from today.
Meanwhile, there's still plenty to come this evening. From 8pm: TRAD FAOI DHÓ - DUETS FOR KILKENNY PART 2
· Tommy Fitzharris & Donal McCague (Whistle & Fiddle)
· Leonard Barry & Declan Folan (Pipes and Fiddle)
· Muireann MacAomhlaigh & Gerry O Byrne (Flute, Vocals and Guitar)
· Michael Mc Goldrick & Dezi Donnelly (Flute and Fiddle)
