PROPERTY WATCH: Countryside cottage full of character on the market for a bargain price

Old cottages very rarely come on the market that have that mix of a bargain price, original character and modern facilities, but one just has.

This two bedroom cottage is in Lismouragha, near the lovely little village of Errill, Co. Laois as well as Templetouhy train station and the M8 motorway.

It has a heritage waterpump in the front garden and a slate roof, but also a modern bathroom with an electric shower, and modern kitchen units.

The detached cottage is on a 0.32 acre site.

It has PVC double glazed windows, its own water and septic tank, a yard and fuel house to the front and garden to the rear

2.5 miles from Errill Village.

The house is on the market for just €75,000.

The auctioneer is William Mansfield Property Auctioneers.