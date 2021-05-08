Under one sunrise, we're brighter together

The people of Kilkenny took to the streets, roads and rivers in the early hours of this morning to show their support for this year's Darkness Into Light. By taking part, participants helped shine a light on suicide and self-harm while raising vital funds for Pieta’s lifesaving services.

The Cantwell Family on their Darkness into Light walk

This year, participants walked, ran, swam, hiked and biked to simply share One Sunrise Together for Darkness Into Light, as organised walks were not possible due to Covid-19 restrictions

Chairperson of Kilkenny's Darkness Aureilla Mackin

Aureilla Mackin, Chairperson of Kilkenny's Darkness into Light told the Kilkenny People, "this year, though we were apart we still were together through the light of the sunrise, and the damp of some Kilkenny rain! The ducks along the canal walk looked happy in their puddles as small groups of walkers passed by for this years Darkness into Light.

Everybody safely took part in their own way. Whether you arose at sunrise to walk/run/swim or cycle, you may have been apart but your light shone and created hope for the future, so thank you."

Fourteen months on from when the country went into lockdown, Pieta’s services are in demand more than ever and they need much public’s support. Electric Ireland is proud to support Pieta for a ninth year and together with Pieta encouraged people to to take part in a special Darkness into Light that united us all whilst still staying physically apart.

Enjoying their early morning walk - Noel Buckley & Pat Nolan

Last year when it wasn’t possible to all walk together for Darkness into Light, Pieta faced a funding crisis, but Ireland came together as one community and got behind the event, with hundreds of thousands rising at dawn and sharing sunrise moments from across the country. The support that shone through was nothing short of amazing with over €4 million raised following a tremendous public fundraising effort to ensure Pieta could continue to deliver their services through 2020.

In 2021, Covid-19 continues to impact not only the nations physical health but its mental health too; it has impacted everything from people’s financial stability to their social habits. People are struggling with loneliness; a fact that is worsened with physical distance measures in place. Pieta relies on the generous support of those who participate in Darkness Into Light each year to provide this important national mental health service free of charge, 24/7.

Calls and texts to Pieta’s helpline directly relating to suicide, self-harm and suicide bereavement rose by 25% in December 2020 vs. December 2019, and Pieta is expecting the pandemic burden to have far reaching implications throughout 2021.

Tower & Castle Cafe who opened their doors at 5am and donated all their takings to Pieta

Michelle Mulhall & Noel Buckley

Pieta’s counselling services have remained available throughout lockdown with phone, video and face-to-face appointments. In 2020, Pieta delivered over 52,000 hours of therapy and answered over 70,000 calls and texts for help through their 24/7 crisis helpline.

Speaking about this year’s Darkness into Light, Elaine Austin, Pieta CEO, said; “We have all been faced with some incredible and daunting challenges over the last year. Pieta is here to support all of those in suicidal crisis and our free counselling has continued, uninterrupted throughout the Covid lockdowns. Our clinical team provide services over the phone, via text and in-person in twenty centres nationwide and, since last year, we now provide free counselling over video.

Darkness Into Light is crucial in delivering the funds needed to support this level of service. We have a great partnership with Electric Ireland and the company have been unwavering in their support over the years. We are grateful too for our Darkness into Light committees who galvanise support for the event across the country year after year. It’s important for all of us to hold on to hope and Darkness Into Light gives us the opportunity to come together under this one common purpose, to remember our loved ones and to help those struggling at this time."

To donate please visit www.darknessintolight.ie/donate.

The 24/7 freephone number is 1800 247 247 or text HELP to 51444.