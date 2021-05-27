WATCH: Super pictures from winners of Kilkenny's TY photography competition

Have a look at these superb pictures from the winners of this year's Kilkenny Photographic Society Transition Year Photographic Competition, sponsored by St Canice's Credit Union.

Check out the pictures and video below.

KPS would like to thank St Canice's Credit Union for their sponsorship and support. Thanks to the students themselves, their parents and teachers for their support, and to the Judges and Transition Year Coordinators.

KPS TY Photographic Competition 2021.mp4 from Kilkenny Photo on Vimeo.

First place: Eleanor Holland, Haywood Community College.

Second place: Chloe Conway, Presentation Secondary School, Kilkenny.

Third place: Paige Kielthy, Duiske College.

Highly commended: Saoirse Geary, Presentation Secondary School, Kilkenny.

Highly commended: Cillian Dunne, CBS Kilkenny.