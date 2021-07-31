Style Stakes are high with Kilkenny's Stylish Ladies

Hats off to all the Kilkenny ladies participating in this year's Galway Races’ Virtual Best Dressed competition. Virtual entries were submitted from Kilkenny's most stylish ladies and frequent race goers - Sarah Cass, Breda Heary along with milliners Siobhan Daly and Michelle Treacy. (see in photo gallery above)

Marietta Doran was thrilled to be back on Ballybrit soil yesterday to judge for the Athlone Towncentre Friday’s Most Stylish virtually. She told the Kilkenny People that the Galway Races yesterday was very special for many reasons, "it is the 9th year of the competition for Shirley Delahunt and I to judge in Athlone Towncentre and I have been working on it from the very start. Although this year's event was virtual, I was still very lucky that I was able to be there at Ballybrit race course to narrow down the competition to the five finalists".

Finalists of virtual best dressed competition

This event gets bigger every year for Marietta, as does the standard of fashion and style. The theme of the best dressed competition was Friday's Most Stylist. The judges were looking for a stylist weekend vibe to to the winning outfit and the order of the day was relaxed yet chic.

Winner Jacinta McDonagh

Marietta says "our wonderful winner (early entry yesterday morning and the one myself and fellow judge Rebecca Rose Stylist loved from the get go!) is Jacinta McDonagh from Galway City from Dreams Blossom. Jacinta's headpiece is from Marc Millinery, with her dress from Zara and Shein Official shoes, finished off with accessories of Glitzi Bitz Galway."

WINNER

Each entry to the competition made a donation to a charity of their choice with over 50 charities receiving donations.

Best dressed judge Marietta Doran at Ballybrit