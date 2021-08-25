August's Street Food Festival is back

Following on from the success of the Street Food Festivals in 2019 and 2020, Kilkenny LEADER Partnership are delighted to bring it back to Castlecomer. 2021's Street Food Festival promises to bring another evening of food, craft, music and the very popular bonfire to the beautiful Estate yard, Castlecomer this Friday August 27, from 7pm. There will be plenty of food to choice from with our much loved regulars and some delicious new additions.
There's also a new addition this year to the evening events with apple pressing with the Fruit Tree Project Kilkenny. They will will be juicing from 6pm, so bring your apples and containers/bottles.
Hope to see you there.
