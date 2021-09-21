Pictures: Kilkenny joins forces for good causes in Vhi Virtual Women’s Mini Marathon

The 2021 Vhi Virtual Women’s Mini Marathon took place on Sunday, September 19, with thousands of women joining forces to walk, jog or run 10k and raise funds for charitable causes all around the country, including in Kilkenny.

Well-known Kilkenny lady Marian Flannery took part in the 10km on Saturday with her family of 10 nieces and one aunt. The group were running in memory of their beautiful cousin Louise who sadly passed away this year.

The Flannery sisterhood were running on behalf of the Cancer Trails Ireland, who raised a staggering €30,000 for charity.

"In July, we lost a very special person in our lives, our beautiful cousin Louise. Cancer Trails Ireland were a huge support to Lou and gave her the precious time with her family and friends," said Marian.

David O’Leary, General Manager, Women’s Mini Marathon said: “Seeing thousands of women from all over Ireland, and indeed further afield, taking part in our second virtual event has been a truly heart-warming experience. We are so proud of the women who take part in our event; every year they raise much-needed funds for charities all around the country, and even though we can’t be together physically in Dublin for the event this year, they have once again played such an important role in fundraising for the charities that are close to their hearts.

“I’d also like to particularly mention the efforts of Siobhan Donohoe and the Kilkenny Active Dolls, who have embraced the spirit of the Vhi Women’s Mini Marathon so enthusiastically. I’ve no doubt that their efforts in raising funds for the Amber Women’s Refuge in Kilkenny are very appreciated. We look forward to welcoming the many thousands of women who took part back to Dublin on Sunday, June 6 next year to celebrate the 40th anniversary of this amazing event. We can’t wait to see everyone, and welcome them back.”

Siobhan who was this year's chosen County Champion for Kilkenny by the Vhi Virtual Women’s Mini Marathon formed the Kilkenny Active Dolls group to help Amber Women's Refuge.

"I was really humbled on Sunday to see runners turning up to join the Kilkenny Active Dolls. We even had a professional athlete, Kilkenny's Gretta Costigan complete the virtual run twice this week, both on the Dublin original mini marathon course and when she returned to Dubai on Sunday," she said.

"The aim of the 'Dolls' was to raise awareness for Amber Women's Refuge. It's frightening how in this day and age 1 in every 4 women and 1 in 7 men are affected by domestic violence. We managed to raise over €1,000 in less then a week for Amber too, so thank you for your kind donations and the link is still open if anyone feels like helping the Refuge."

Lisa Morris, Manager, Amber Womens Refuge praised those involved.

“We’re immensely grateful to Siobhan, the #kilkennyactivesdolls and others who chose to run the VHI Mini Marathon for Amber this year. The pandemic put already stretched local domestic abuse services like ours under even greater pressure. The support the runners, and those who’ve donated on their behalf so far have given Amber is amazing. It will make a real difference to the women and children who use our service. Thank you!” she said.

Link for donations https://www. givengain.com/cc/ amberrunforlives/