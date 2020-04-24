Three 'shears' for Kilkenny's Cois Nore!

We’ve all been at home for a few weeks now and it’s becoming clear many of us are missing a trip to the barber or salon!

So how about you take matters into your own hands and raise money for a very worthy Kilkenny charity at the same time?

These brave souls accepted the challenge of the Headshave for Cois Nore!



The support centre for people who have experienced cancer, and their families, has had to cancel or postpone many of its fundraising activities, essential to supporting the services the centre provides.

Coffee mornings and the Camino Walk in October have already been cancelled and it looks likely the Kells Kings Cycle, in August, will also have to be called off because of coronavirus restrictions. These two events would be major fundraisers for Cois Nore.



Now the centre is asking you to support a different form of fundraising - the headshave for Cois Nore. Follow the example of brave mother and daughter Helen Sheppard and her daughter Heather, and families like Joey, Luca and Adam who shaved their hair off to raise money for Cois Nore.



You can take part by taking a before and after photo, or a video, and posting it to social media. Remember to tag Cois Nore so they can include it on their pages. Then just text KILKENNY to 50300 to donate €2 or text CARE to 50300 to donate €4. Don’t forget that you don’t have to shave your head to send a text in support of all those who do! You don’t even have to shave all your hair.



Mary Dolan, manager of Cois Nore, said the centre’s fundraising will be down this year because of all the event cancellations. The headshave was the idea of the staff members. They understand that many people have lost jobs and budgets are tight, but Mary said they hope the low amount of €2 or €4 by text will be affordable to people.

Texting is also an easy option for donation. If you would like to donate more there will soon be a donate button added to the Cois Nore Facebook page.



“We have been really pleased with the response we have had and the way people have taken up the challenge,” Mary said, praising all those who have already taken part.

“Clients of Cois Nore are vulnerable because of the nature of their illness and some are feeling additional stress as coronavirus restrictions are causing delays in their treatment,” she said.



Although Cois Nore had to close the doors of its office the phone helpline is still open to offer support and counselling to people living with a cancer diagnosis. You can reach Cois Nore on 085-8882583 from 10am to 4pm, Monday to Friday.