Picture gallery: 12 Marathons in 12 Days for 2 Kilkenny men!

Two Kilkenny men who undertook the challenge of 12 marathons in 12 days were cheered over the finish line by family and friends, on The Parade, last Sunday.



Mark Duffy and James Wise trained for months for their amazing feat, to raise funds for Aoibheann’s Pink Tie, a charity who help and support children and families who are living with childhood cancer.



The epic run began in Dundalk on September 12. More than 314 miles later they ran the last leg from Castlecomer into Kilkenny city centre.



You can donate to the fundraiser at '12 County Leinster Marathon Challenge' on everydayhero.com