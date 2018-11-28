Clouds of Colour - at the Kilkenny Colour Run

Kilkenny hosted a run with a difference, last Saturday, as people of all ages braved clouds of colour for the O'Loughlin Gaels Colour Run.

The event was organised in advance of the Lip Sync Battle on Saturday, December 8, where the club's u19 hurlers and minor camogie club members will perform as acts "The Chung Offenders" and "Little Dix"on the night. All sponsorship raised goes to the LipSync fund to be used for facilities development at the club.



All Photographs: Harry Reid