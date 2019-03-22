Brave Kilkenny fundraisers to skydive for Wheelchair Association

They will be jumping out of a perfectly good plane - but they’ll be doing it for a perfectly good cause!

A group of brave souls have volunteered to take part in a skydive to raise much needed funds for the Irish Wheelchair Association branch in Kilkenny.



The daring few were joined by family, friends and supporters at the Kilkenny centre for the campaign launch and are inviting anyone else who would like to take part to sign up!



Two of the IWA staff taking part in the skydive will be Mick Phelan, programme assistant and driver, and Linda Tierney, service co-ordinator.

Mick explained that the fundraiser is to help the centre update their aged fleet of busses.

A small bus will cost €35,000 or €65,000 for a large bus, so the IWA Kilkenny are encouraging everyone who can to support the sky divers.



The idea for the sky dive came from a similar very successful event held by the Tipperary branch of the IWA, last year.

Mick said he was surprised how many people volunteered immediately when the fundraiser was announced.

Doing a sky dive is a bucket list wish for many people, including Linda, she said, and this is a great opportunity to get involved, have an amazing experience and raise funds for a worthy cause.



Everyone at IWA Kilkenny will be involved in the fundraising, whether they are taking part or not, and on the day many will travel by bus to support the sky divers.



The event will take place on June 7 at Clonbullogue Airfield in Co Offaly.



Up to 100 people can part on the day, and other dates are available if you want to get involved but you’re not free that day. Everyone is welcome. If you’re interested contact Mick on 056-7762775



Keep an eye out for fundraising events coming soon - a 500km stationary cycle at the town hall on May 3, a coffee morning at MacDonagh Junction on April 1; and an open day at the IWA centre in April.

Those taking part will also be holding their own fundraising events and will have sponsorship cards.