Triathlon Club's Duathlon reigned supreme at Kilkenny Castle!
They came from all over the south-east and beyond as Kilkenny Triathlon Club hosted their Duathlon on Sunday.
The annual event saw people tackle a 5km run, followed by a 20km cycle, before finishing with another run! The scenic Castle Park provided the perfect backdrop for the running events, with participants heading out to Danesfort and back to the city via the Bennettsbridge Road for their cycle.
