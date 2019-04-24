A Kerry man wins Mr Personality in Kilkenny!

Young fellas from Macra clubs all over Ireland were in Kilkenny last weekend for the exciting finals of the Mr Personality Festival.



The festival was hosted by Kilkenny Macra and was sponsored by Kilkenny Carlow and District Farm Relief Services.



27 contestants from across the country had a fun filled weekend where they were interviewed on stage, completed challenges and were interviewed by the three judges – Carmel Brennan, Siobhan Woods and John Bergin.



Last Friday night the contestants were interviewed on stage by MC Shane O’Keeffe before dancing the night away to Hot Fuss and DJ.



On Saturday morning the individual interviews took place. This was followed by lunch and then in the afternoon the contestants headed for St. Kieran’s College where they took part in team bonding activities.



The informal banquet on Saturday evening was attended by more than 300 people, and each participant was presented with their memento of the weekend by John Connolly, from Kilkenny Carlow and District Farm Relief Services.

Speaking at the banquet Mr. Connolly said that Kilkenny Carlow and District Farm Relief Services were delighted to be involved in such a successful festival and which continues to go from strength to strength.

On behalf of the judges, Carmel Brennan said that there was a very high standard of entrants and they had represented their club and county well.



The result was announced at 12 midnight on Saturday with John Martin Carroll from Kerry becoming the 14th Mr Personality.

The 32 year old from Causeway Macra is owner at JMC Designs.

In second place was teacher Conor Ryan from North Tipperary and third was Ciaran O’Donnell from Roscommon, who is a full time student.

Kilkenny was represented by Kevin Brennan from the North Kilkenny Macra.