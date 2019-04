And the men wore hats while the ladies displayed their Easter Bonnets during the Easter Market in Kells: Gwen Walsh Kells Mill Craft Centre Philip P Lynch Imelda Moore Gareth Hanlon and Lesley Davin

Nails and hand painting was provided by Namitha Rajan seen here with Dolores Kelly and Kate and Fiadh Gorman

Audrey Walsh presented Yoga Classes alongside the King's River in Kells during the Easter Bonnet Day and Market.

Providing visitors and locals alike with delicious food during the Easter Bonnet Day in Kells were Jenny Bay Eabha Wallace Katie Drennan and Niamh Costigan

Wearing the biggest Easter Bonnet of all was Justyna Mackowska with her trusty Volkswagen Beetle!

Traders and Crafters wearing their Easter Bonnets at the Easter Market in Kells

Emily Stamp wears her Easter Bonnet accompanied by Seán and Oisín Brophy

Lady in Red and Artist Ann Hehir at the Easter Market in Kells