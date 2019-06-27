Gallery: Students greet Hungarian Ambassador on Inter-cultural Day at Kilkenny school

Ambassador of Hungary His Excellency Istvan Palffy was given a great welcome by students Rene and Bianca at St John’s Junior School (The Lake) on Friday morning.

The school was awash in colour as part of celebrations for the annual Intercultural Day. Mayor of Kilkenny Martin Brett and other guests were also in attendance.

Staff, students and parents walked in a ‘Parade of Nations’, many dressed in their national costumes or colours of their flags, to celebrate the day. There are over 30 countries represented in the school, and the occasion provides an opportunity to showcase the wealth of cultures that exist in Kilkenny.

Irish dancing, a Latvian folk dance, a ribbon dance, a haka, and a display of hurling skills were also part of the cultural entertainment on the day. A variety of songs from around the world was sung by the different classes.

The programme for the morning began and ended with the song — ‘It’s a small world after all’, which was sung by all the children.