Kilkenny people bring their pets to visit Santa!

The festive season is all about giving and MacDonagh Junction Shopping Centre showed their support to local charity partner Teac Tom last week by hosting a "Bring your Pet to Visit Santa" event in conjunction with Nore Valley Park.

This one-night-only event was part of the Nore Valley Park Christmas Experience and almost 100 pet owners brought their furry friends to meet Santa Claus and have their photos taken - with dogs, cats and even a guinea pig all in attendance! An amazing €370 was raised with all proceeds going to Teac Tom.

Assistant Centre Manager Donna Byrne expressed her delight at the success of the event ”We, alongside the team at Nore Valley Park were delighted to partner with Teac Tom for this one of a kind event. The services provided by Teac Tom are vital to our community and we were blown away by the support of our customers. The festive period can be a financial burden but nonetheless our customers turned out in force to support this fantastic cause. A huge thank you to each and every one who donated.”

If you missed the event but would still like to do your part, you can avail of MacDonagh Junction Shopping Centre's FREE gift wrapping service over the Christmas period and make a donation to Teac Tom. All support is greatly appreciated.

Visit the Nore Valley Park Christmas Experience at MacDonagh Junction Shopping Centre until Christmas Eve for a magical meeting with the big man himself. Book the full experience online at www.norevalleypark.com to enjoy an hour of fun activities with Santa, Mrs. Claus and the elves, plus you'll get to meet Rudolph and friends from Nore Valley Park. For an extra special visit, you can bottle-feed a rescued baby reindeer too on selected days. Numbers are extremely limited so book your space quickly! Finally, drop-in visits are also available with no booking required. Follow MacDonagh Junction Shopping Centre on Facebook for more information.