Kilkenny people turn out in their hundreds for Christmas GOAL Mile!

The CEO of humanitarian aid agency GOAL, Siobhan Walsh, has thanked the hundreds of people from County Kilkenny who took time out to support the most vulnerable in our world by taking part in a GOAL Mile over the Christmas period.



Communities in Castlecomer and Thomastown celebrated Christmas by walking running and jogging a mile for GOAL. The first ever Castlecomer GOAL Mile took place on Sunday, December 22nd while the 13th annual Thomastown GOAL Mile took place on Christmas morning.

Organiser of the Thomastown GOAL Mile, Mags Kirwan, said she was blown away by the huge turnout for the event. “There was a significant increase in the numbers who did the GOAL Mile in Thomastown this year. There was a wonderful sense of community and people were delighted to give something back to those who are so less fortunate than us. “

Now in its 38th year, the GOAL Mile is one of Ireland’s largest and longest-running annual fundraising events. It is steeped in tradition for people who build in a GOAL Mile as part of their Christmas routine.

This year over 140 GOAL Miles were organized all over Ireland. GOAL Miles also took place abroad in South Sudan, Texas, Poland, Sweden and with the Defence Forces in the Golan Heights.

Last year GOAL reached more than 5.5 million people in need around the world. The vital work of the 2,500 GOAL personnel working in Africa, the Middle East and Latin America included supporting those displaced by the ongoing conflict in Syria; running nutrition programmes saving the lives of infants under the age of six months in refugee camps in Ethiopia and providing emergency response to thousands of people affected by Cyclone Ida in Zimbabwe.



GOAL Ceo, Siobhan Walsh, said: “A huge thanks to GOAL Mile organisers in Kilkenny and around Ireland for their support this year. Millions of euros have been raised to support GOAL’s work in the developing world since the first GOAL Mile was staged in 1982.The widespread support of the people of Kilkenny and Ireland for the GOAL Mile embodies the true spirit of Christmas. I would like to thank the thousands of people who started their Christmas day taking action to support others.2



Miss Walsh added: “The theme of our Christmas Campaign this year is Far From Home, and I am grateful to all of the dedicated GOAL workers who themselves were far from home this Christmas caring for the families who are displaced from their homes through war, conflict, drought and extreme poverty. The Christmas GOAL mile is much more than an event. It is a very powerful reminder that the people of Ireland will always go the extra mile and in doing so, help create a better world. "