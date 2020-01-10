Gallery: Castlecomer Wellie Race 2020

Chasing an ATM robbery at the Wellie Race in Castlecomer. ALL PICTURES: ALF HARVEY

The Barrett family at the Wellie Race in Castlecomer. Photo: Alf Harvey.

The Dollard and Meaney families at the Wellie Race in Castlecomer. Photo: Alf Harvey.

Billy and Ava Mulcahy at the Wellie Race in Castlecomer. Photo: Alf Harvey.

Eddie Brennan with Maurice Shortall and Eamon Mealy at the Wellie Race in Castlecomer. Photo: Alf Harvey.

The Killeshin Pipe Band at the Wellie Race in Castlecomer. Photo: Alf Harvey.

Snapping the event at the Wellie Race in Castlecomer. Photo: Alf Harvey.

Some of the large crowd at the Wellie Race in Castlecomer. Photo: Alf Harvey.

Race watchers at the Wellie Race in Castlecomer. Photo: Alf Harvey.

Erins Own Gaelic for Girls at the Wellie Race in Castlecomer. Photo: Alf Harvey.

Willie Joe Mealy with Bróg at the Wellie Race in Castlecomer. Photo: Alf Harvey.

Tanya Mayo at the Wellie Race in Castlecomer. Photo: Alf Harvey.

Derek with his wellie baby at the Wellie Race in Castlecomer. Photo: Alf Harvey.

Michael Somers as The Last of the Mohicians at the Wellie Race in Castlecomer. Photo: Alf Harvey.

Knock Vintage at the Wellie Race in Castlecomer. Photo: Alf Harvey.

20 Ferguson 20’s at the Wellie Race in Castlecomer. Photo: Alf Harvey.

A beautifully restored truck at the Wellie Race in Castlecomer. Photo: Alf Harvey.

The Major Regrets at the Wellie Race in Castlecomer. Photo: Alf Harvey.

The GAA VAR sent off this young ‘Brian Cody’ at the Wellie Race in Castlecomer. Photo: Alf Harvey.

World War 2 re-enactment at the Wellie Race in Castlecomer. Photo: Alf Harvey.

Vintage tractors replaced Minis for this action at the Wellie Race in Castlecomer. Photo: Alf Harvey.

One of the many very funny floats at the Wellie Race in Castlecomer. Photo: Alf Harvey.

Fast Eddies at the Wellie Race in Castlecomer. Photo: Alf Harvey.

Huge crowds at the Wellie Race in Castlecomer. Photo: Alf Harvey.

Megan Brophy and Ann Doyle at the Wellie Race in Castlecomer. Photo: Alf Harvey.

Leslie Byrne with his novel transport at the Wellie Race in Castlecomer. Photo: Alf Harvey.

ATM robbery at the Wellie Race in Castlecomer. Photo: Alf Harvey.

Apollo11 at the Wellie Race in Castlecomer. Photo: Alf Harvey.

Apollo11 at the Wellie Race in Castlecomer. Photo: Alf Harvey.

Gaelic for Mothers at the Wellie Race in Castlecomer. Photo: Alf Harvey.

The King Powley at the Wellie Race in Castlecomer. Photo: Alf Harvey.

Remembering the Pope’s visit at the Wellie Race in Castlecomer. Photo: Alf Harvey.

Larry Carroll and James Mullins at the Wellie Race in Castlecomer. Photo: Alf Harvey.

Ríonach, Doireann and Aoibhinn Young at the Wellie Race in Castlecomer. Photo: Alf Harvey.

Eimear and Fran Brennan with Maria Brophy at the Wellie Race in Castlecomer. Photo: Alf Harvey.

Anthony McNulty, Cathal Foley, Niall Wallace, John Foley and Lisa Marie O’Reilly at the Wellie Race in Castlecomer. Photo: Alf Harvey.

The first wave head off at the Wellie Race in Castlecomer. Photo: Alf Harvey.

The walkers start at the Wellie Race in Castlecomer. Photo: Alf Harvey.

The veterans head off at the Wellie Race in Castlecomer. Photo: Alf Harvey.

Runners at the Wellie Race in Castlecomer. Photo: Alf Harvey.

The off for the senior runners at the Wellie Race in Castlecomer. Photo: Alf Harvey.

Heading off at the Wellie Race in Castlecomer. Photo: Alf Harvey.

The Powleys ready for the off at the Wellie Race in Castlecomer. Photo: Alf Harvey.

Grace Rothwell and MIchelle Power at the Wellie Race in Castlecomer. Photo: Alf Harvey.

Eddie Brennan with first man home John Feehan, Castlecomer at the Wellie Race in Castlecomer. Photo: Alf Harvey.

Eddie Brennan with the first woman home Breda Mulcahy, Castlecomer at the Wellie Race in Castlecomer. Photo: Alf Harvey.