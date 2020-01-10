Gallery: Castlecomer Wellie Race 2020
CLICK THROUGH TO SEE ALL THE PHOTOS FROM THE EVENT
WELLIE RACE RESULTS
Men: 1 John Feehan, 2 Sean Barron, 3 Tom Walsh, 4 John Lawlor, 5 Joe Coogan, 6 Philip Fennelly, 7 Ciarán Hoynes, 8 Damien Fogarty, 9 PJ Doyle, 10 Phillip Roche.
Women: 1 Breda Mulcahy, 2 Anna Duggan, 3 Eimear Bollard, 4 Regina Kelly, 5 Deirdre Daly, 6 Caoimhe Fennelly, 7 Bridget Rochford, 8 Abigail Daly, 9 Laura Keogh, 10 Billard Merry.
Veterans: 1 Martin Holohan, 2 Geoff Shea, 3 Noel Kerr.
Senior Ladies: 1 Margaret Dillon, 2 Eileen Murphy, 3 Eimear Lawlor.
Fancy Dress: 1 Taunya Mayo.
FANCY DRESS & FLOAT PARADE WINNERS
Children Individual: 1 Lady Anne (Taunya Mayo).
Group 2-5: 1 Frozen 2 (Mary Ring), 2 Fast Eddie Delivery Service (Edward Byrne), 3 Cat & Mouse (Lydia & Harry Murphy).
Group 6 or More: 1 Gaelic for Girls (Karen Allen).
Adult Individual: 1 The Bicycle Wellie Walker (Lesley Byrne), 2 Mona Lisa on Tour (Willie Joe Meally), 3 Sun Dance (Michael Somers).
Adult 2-5: 1 Italian Job Bogger Style (Paddy Cox), 2 Humpty Dumpty (Eugene Maher), 3 Catch of the Day (Michael Bergin).
Float: 1 Cricky’s Boys (Sean Coogan), 2 Ballyhemmon Apollo 11 (Pat O’Brien), 3 Keeping up Appearances with Mrs. Bucket (Michael Brennan), 4 “Jaws” – “Shed Floaters” ; GAA Goes Too Far With V.A.R. (Jim Kenny).
POIGNANT MOMENTS
To mark the occasion 100 balloons were released after the parade finished to honour all who have gone to their eternal reward in the community.
As the runners were under starters orders a flock of pigeons were also released into the blue skies.
FAST EDDIE INDUCTED
Race Personality Eddie Brennan enjoyed the hospitality and unique transportation in Martin Brennan’s pony and trap, and the visit to meet and greet patients and staff at Castlecomer District Hospital.
His only regret was the Major Regrets and he sported the special facial war paint which is part and parcel of the induction process into that motley crew.
BUGGY’S COURTESY EXECUTIVE SERVICE
Denis Buggy via his luxury coach provided refreshments and aperitifs which were most welcome on a chilly day to all our senior citizens and also to those on the reviewing stand.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on