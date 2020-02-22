Gallery: Spikeball blitz at the Watershed

Over the past six weeks, 24 Transition Year students from Presentation Secondary School have been coaching spikeball in three primary schools — Presentation Primary, St John of God and Gaelscoil Osraí.

Spikeball is a modified version of volleyball, allowing younger children to become more involved in the sport.

For the Presentation Secondary students, the course is an excellent opportunity to learn to become leaders in playing and coaching sport.

Over 200 students from the three local primary schools gathered in the Watershed last week to play a fun-filled final tournament, and displayed all the new skills they have learned throughout the programme.

It was a fantastic event, showing co-operation and fun between all the schools.