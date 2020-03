County Star Awards winners pictured at the Kilkenny Athletics County Board Star Awards at Set Theatre, Langtons Hotel in Kilkenny ALL PICTURES: Mark Desmond

Intermediate medal winners at the National Cross-Country Championships were Lauren Dermody and Sally Forristal

Harry Boyle of Kilkenny City Harriers with his Championship Best Performance award for the Triple Jump U15

Leinster Indoor 400m Championship Best Performance winner Jordan Knight

Caitriona Corr pictured receiving her Championship Best Performance award

Some of the athletes who were presented with awards at the Kilkenny Athletics Awards night, which was held in the Set Theatre

Members of Kilkenny City Harriiers Under 12 girls for the National Indoor 4x200m relay

Members of St Josephs AC

Evan O'Toole of St Josephs AC recieves his Triple Jump Championship Best Performance award

Members of Kilkenny City Harriers

Members of Gorwan AC with their Shield awards

Members of Gorwan AC

Margaret Dillon presents the Juvenile cross country award to David Williams of St Senans AC

Jordan Knight was the juvenile track and field athlete of the year, receiving his award from Margaret Dillon

Margaret Dillon presents Lauren Dermody of Castlecomer AC with her cross country star award

Patrick Darcy of St Jospehs AC recieves his county star award for track and field from Margaret Dillon

John Joe Lawlor of St Josephs AC receives his county star award for walks from Margaret Dillon

Juinor athlete of the year Shay McEvoy of Kilkenny City Harriers

Sally Forristal of St Josephs pictured receiving her award from Margaret Dillon

Verena Fenlon recieves her Masters County Star Award from Margaret Dillon