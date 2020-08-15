Pugtastic! Summer Castle Park meet up for Kilkenny’s Pug Club

Kilkenny’s Castle Park was the venue for an adorable gathering of four-legged-friends, recently, when the local Pug Club held a Summer Meet Up.

Have a look at all the lovely photographs from the event above. All photographs were taken by Chris Dunne.



In the company of their humans and other doggie friends, the Pugs of Kilkenny lined out in style for this fun, summer event.

There was a great turn-out, and all the Pug owner were careful to respect social distancing rules - while the dogs were, of course, still allowed to sniff each other ‘hello!’



Pugs of all ages - from puppies to 14-year-old Pug Minty, ‘the oldest pug in the park,’ took part in the summer meet up.

Weather was lovely for the long-awaited event.



The next planned meet up will be later this year - for Hallowe’en. So get your doggie costumes ready for that day out.

You can see lots more photographs from the big day out on the Kilkenny Pug Club Facebook Page.