Festive Fun at Dunnamaggin Christmas Market!

Dunnamaggin really was a Winter Wonderland as the community came together to kickstart the festive season in style!

The Dunnamaggin Development Group started the celebrations when they held their second annual Christmas Market.

Local craft

With the lifting of the Level 5 restrictions allowing the event to go ahead, the area around the Old School at the Kilkenny village was filled with stalls featuring local crafts, food and art, while children were thrilled when Santa Claus paid a special visit - arriving in his Santamobile with a little help from a vintage tractor (the reindeer must be resting up before their big night on December 24!)

Festive fun

Festive shoppers were treated to the smell of roasted chestnuts, home baked goods, delicious home-made jams, collectables, Sean’s Brick-a-Brack, woodturning, bird houses, cards, toys, paintings, the sound of music, and the glimmer of sparkling Christmas ornaments, all in a cosy, Christmas atmosphere .