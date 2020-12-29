Santa Run 2020

Kilkenny Santa Run was held virtually this year and proved to be another phenomenal success, raising much needed funds for St Vincent De Paul.

Kilkenny Chamber of Commerce donated four €50 gift vouchers to be used in Kilkenny as prizes that will be awarded for the best dressed Santas, dogs and families.

Some of 2020's participants braved the cold weather before taking to the virtual starting line to get their photos taken by our photographer.

Click through to see festive spirit on full display!

Winners will be announced on January 2, 2021.