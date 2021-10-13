Pictures: A celebration of Kilkenny music on Kilkenny Day

Sunshine, blue skies and a fantastic day of live music at Kilkenny Castle Park as audiences flocked to celebrate Kilkenny Day concerts.

The beautiful grounds of Kilkenny Castle Park hosted two concerts throughout the Kilkenny Day celebrations. These marked the fourth and final day of the local live concert series, funded by the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media and delivered locally by Kilkenny County Council’s Arts Office and the Watergate Theatre.

“We were delighted to bring another two wonderful concerts to Kilkenny audiences. It was an incredible opportunity to once again highlight the breadth of exceptional musicians and performers from across the county and to welcome our special guests to the stage, to celebrate Kilkenny Day,” said Mary Butler, Kilkenny County Council Arts Officer.

Reel To Reel, Sola, Shane O’ Dwyer, Tomás Jackman, Richie Healy, Mick Citern Walsh opened the day and warmed up the audience for headliners The Kilkenny’s. A fantastic start to the day!

Joanna Cunningham, director of Watergate Theatre said it had been a great pleasure to work alongside the talent of the live music sector in Kilkenny for the delivery of Kilkenny Day in 2021.

"Our home grown talent is something to be very proud of. It spans all areas of the sector from performers to sound and lighting engineers to event managers. The future is bright for the live performance sector in Kilkenny and Watergate Theatre was delighted to be involved in this very successful series of events," she said.

John Tex Walsh, Brid Lyons, Eamonn Patrick Walsh, Alan Kelly, The Pinsetters and Code Of Behaviour took the stage for the second and final concert of the day. One of Ireland’s most celebrated and energetic performers, Jerry Fish closed a phenomenal day of live music to celebrate Kilkenny Day.

Speaking about the final concert, Tim Butler, Director of Services Kilkenny County Council, praised everyone involved.

"The concert series directly engaged over one hundred Kilkenny musicians and was a resounding success," he said.

"Thanks to Mayor Cllr Andrew McGuinness, Cllr Fidelis Doherty, Cathaoirleach Kilkenny County Council, Mary Butler Kilkenny County Council Arts Officer, Joanna Cunningham and everyone at the Watergate Theatre and the Events Co-Ordinators, Marian Flannery and Andrea Keogh. Also to all the team at Kilkenny Castle for providing an amazing venue - Anne Teehan, Jaki Jordan and Colm Mangan. Also MC Martin Bridgeman, Broderick's Light and Sound and everyone who made Kilkenny Day concerts, a thoroughly enjoyable and successful day.”