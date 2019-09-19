Woodstock goes gold as crowds turn out for evening of fun and fundraising

Woodstock Gardens in Inistioge was the place to be on Sunday for a very special annual event.

It’s the third year the community of Inistioge have come together to raise awareness and funds for childhood cancer charities. The theme this year was ‘Lights, Camera, Action!’

As well as live music from different bands throughout the event, there was also plenty of children’s activities and fun in the playground. An open-air cinema screen also kept everyone entertained with a family-friendly movie.

Well done to all who attended, and to the event’s organisers without whom it could not take place.

Childhood Cancer Foundation was founded by parents and family members of children with cancer. Donate by texting GOLD to 50300 to donate €4 to Childhood Cancer Foundation.