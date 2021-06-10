An Post launches new stamps in aid of LGBT+ charities

An Post has this week issued two colourful new stamps featuring the rainbow Pride flag and the words ‘Pride’ and ‘Bród’ (as gaeilge) to celebrate Ireland’s Pride Movement.

An Post worked closely with representatives of the LGBT+ community in planning for the stamps which were designed by Dublin company, Unthink.

An Post CEO David McRedmond said: “We are delighted to join with our staff and customers in celebrating Bród and the Irish Pride Movement. An Post worked closely with LGBT+ representatives in planning these colourful and symbolic new stamps which mean so much to Irish people at home and across the world.

“Two hard-working national LGBT support groups, BeLonG To and LGBT Ireland, will benefit from the sale of the stamps, in line with An Post’s purpose to work for the common good and to improve the quality of live now and for the generations to come”, he added.

The new stamps are available from main post offices and online at anpost.com/brod in a special booklet format (€6.40), each containing a mix of four ‘N’ rate Pride and Bród stamps for posting across the island of Ireland and one ‘W’ rate stamp for posting letters worldwide.

An Post is expecting strong demand for the stamps in Ireland and globally as images of the Pride flag flying over the GPO has featured heavily on social media across the world. Pride lapel pins, t-shirts and framed stamps will also be available.

The Pride flag was originally designed by American artist and activist Gilbert Baker in 1978 to represent the diverse LGBT community.