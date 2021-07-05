Ah here! Gardaí could fill notebook with Midland driver's offences on motorway

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

The driver of a Mercedes showed little evidence that they knew that rules of the road on the M7 motorway at the weekend but local gardaí brought some of them to the motorist's attention after bringing the car to a halt this weekend.

Laois Offaly Gardaí issued a statement after the driver was stopped on the Dublin-Limerick-Cork route on Saturday, July 3.

"Laois Roads Policing Unit arrested the driver of this vehicle yesterday evening after being detected travelling at 189kph on the M7. They didn't have a Driving Licence and there was no tax, NCT or insurance in place on the vehicle.

"The tyres were so badly worn that the wire was visible coming through the rubber," gardaí said.

The motorist is likely to be reminded of the rules broken by a judge because the gardaí added that appearance before Portlaoise District Court is on the cards.

Finally, gardaí added that the vehicle was seized.

Scroll through the pictures above to see what the gardaí found on the vehicle's wheels.

