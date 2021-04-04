Cleaning up - brilliant community effort to rid Gowran of litter

A massive community effort saw 42 local people gathering a huge amount of litter from around Gowran, last weekend.

Working in family groups, and maintaining social distancing, the effort was initiated by the Gowran Development Association.

Those involved are grateful for the support of Kilkenny County Council and the National Spring Clean Campaign, who supplied the litter pickers and bags, and who will dispose of the rubbish that has been collected by the community.

Ted Ryan said people out walking and running during lockdown saw such littering along local roads they decided they had to do something. It was a really nice community effort, he said.