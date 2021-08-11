Kilkenny well represented at National Sheepdog Trials

Kilkenny was well represented at the Irish National Sheepdog Trials, last weekend.
150 of Ireland’s best sheepdog handlers competed for the title - including Krisztina Rozanich, from Thomastown, with her dog Grace.
The Irish National Sheep Dog Trials, took place over three days at Killalee, Fossa, Killarney.
15 of the top dogs in the country, with one reserve, were also selected by the competition judges to represent Ireland in the International sheep dog trials, taking place in Wales in September.
