Photo Gallery
Do you remember? When the Ploughing Championships was held in Kilkenny?
Front pages from the Kilkenny People!
Always a great day out, and never more than when it's in your own back yard - the National Ploughing Championships has been held in Co Kilkenny seven times.
There have been so many changes, to farming life and in Irish society, since the first time the competition came to the county in 1959.
Have a look at these front pages and some news pages from the Kilkenny People in many of those years - the nostalgia of the advertising, the other stories that made the front pages (some very sad or shocking) and photographs of the events.
National Ploughing Championships in Kilkenny
1959, January 28 and 29 - Burnchurch
1964, November 18 and 19 - Danesfort
1970, October 28 and 29 - Danesfort
1975, October 15 and 16 - Bennettsbridge
1978, October 11 and 12 - Knocktopher
1986, October 8 and 9 - Woodsgift
2008, September 23 to 25 - Cuffesgrange
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on