Picture gallery: Cian and Chloe represent Kilkenny and Thomastown at National Youth Awards

Almost 1,000 teenagers from across Ireland donned their gladrags for the No Name Club National Youth Awards, held at the convention centre of the Lyrath Estate Hotel on Saturday night.

The annual ceremony was followed by a disco which went on into the early hours of the morning in a safe, supervised and alcohol-free setting. Almost 100 of the teens were local — from the Kilkenny and Thomastown No Name Clubs.

The awards highlight and honour the work the youths have carried out within No Name Club, and their wider local communities.

Ten teenagers from the network of clubs across Ireland made it to the final of the national competition, after being chosen to represent their clubs and communities at the regional finals of the competition in February.

Kilkenny was represented by Host Cian Murphy (Kilkenny NNC) and Hostess Chole Scally (Thomastown NNC). Both performed exceptionally well on the night, and were unlucky to miss out on the overall title.

The MC for the event was former Rose of Tralee Maria Walsh, who interviewed all the finalists on stage, and invited them to showcase a personal talent.

Guests were also treated to a four-course meal, followed by a live band before the four-hour disco got under way. The young people then got into their sleeping bags for Ireland’s biggest sleepover.