Picture Gallery: Tie breaker needed to decide Kilkenny ag-science quiz

Teams from Kilkenny College took silver and bronze after a tie-breaker round at the end of the Irish Agricultural Science Teachers Association (IASTA) ‘National Secondary School Table Quiz’.

The local school played host to this year’s event, which took place last week, sponsored by Devenish Nutrition. Thirty teams from all over the country took part in what has grown in recent years to be a highly competitive educational annual event.

Questions largely focus on the Agricultural Science syllabus. Some rounds deal with more general agricultural knowledge, with some agricultural trivia-related questions also.

Broadcaster Helen Carroll of RTE’s Ear to the Ground was quizmaster. Local schools were very much involved, with representative teams from Kilkenny College, CBS Kilkenny, St Kieran’s College, Castlecomer Community School, and Colaiste Mhuire Johnstown.

After eight tough rounds Kilkenny College were tied in first place with FCJ Bunclody, which meant both teams entered a tense run of tie-breaker questions. FCJ Bunclody were crowned overall winners of the George Mullen Cup, with Kilkenny College teams finishing in second and third place.