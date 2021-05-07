GALLERY: Enterprising Kilkenny students honoured ahead of National Final

Kilkenny students that have reached the National Student Enterprise Programme were celebrated for their achievements in advance of the National Final.

Kilkenny County Council Cathaoirleach Andrew McGuinness presented specially commissioned Jerpoint Glass to the enterprising students at a special ceremony at County Hall in advance of the Final taking place next Friday, May 14.

In the Senior Category of the competition, Tara McGuire of Presentation Secondary School will represent Kilkenny with her mini-company ‘Slates by Tara’. Tara designs and sells decorative hand painted artwork on 100-year-old recycled Blue Bangor slates.

In the Junior Category, the finalists are Noah Cahill, Ian McDonald and Thomas Deegan from Coláiste Éamann Rís, Callan, with their business ‘Parcel Trust’ which manufactures high-quality secure outdoor storage boxes designed particularly with online deliveries in mind.

In the ‘Most Creative Business Idea’ competition which is open to senior students, Rachel Brennan of Loreto Secondary School is the finalist with her Covid-19 related business idea “Counting after COVID”. Rachel’s idea involved the development of a customised framed money box containing imagery to motivate people to save for trips, adventures post-Covid.

Meanwhile, Mark Srouji, also from Coláiste Éamann Rís, represents Kilkenny in the ‘My Entrepreneurial Journey’ competition at Intermediate level. Mark interviewed Anne Neary of Ryeland House Cookery School as his case study and also outlined his entrepreneurial journey having set up a business called “Mark’s Productions” making themed table centrepieces.

Mark is no stranger to the National Finals; last year, himself and his twin brother Evan were successful in winning a Special Merit Award in the Intermediate Category of the main Student Enterprise Programme.

Cllr Andrew McGuinness congratulated the county winners and said "our national finalists are excellent ambassadors for the programme and we want to wish them the very best of luck at the Nationals Final."

Fiona Deegan, Head of Enterprise with Local Enterprise Office acknowledged the advice and encouragement of the teachers involved, particularly this year, as remote learning became the new school classroom environment.