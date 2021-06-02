GALLERY: St John's Junior and Senior School celebrate Literacy Week!

Literacy Week took place in St John’s Junior School (Michael Street) and St John’s Senior School (Ballybought Street) recently to promote enjoyment of all things related to literacy both in school and in the home.

As well as having themed days – Vocabulary Day, Unusual Book Day, Story Day, Dress Up Day and No Pen Day – there were many other activities taking place during the week.

Home School Community Liaison co-ordinator Muireann Carroll commended the efforts of pupils and staff alike for their effort throughout the week.

“The contributions and efforts of teachers and families made this a thoroughly enjoyable week for the children and created a fantastic buzz in the schools,” she said.

