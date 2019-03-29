Minster cuts ribbon on phase two of Piltown Enterprise Centre

The people of Piltown are a credit to their community, so said Minister for Rural and Community Development, Michael Ring, as he officially opened phase two of the Piltown Community Enterprise Centre, last Friday.



“Community is about getting organised and getting the job done. It's great to see a project like this creating jobs,” the minister said.



People in the community create the atmosphere that creates jobs and keeps people in their own communities, he paid tribute to the Piltown Community Enterprise group.



The minister also paid warm tribute to the late Johnny O’Shea, a great community man so very generous to his community.



Phase two of the Enterprise Centre, on the old creamery site in the village, was completed at the end of February. The 2,580 sq. ft building can be used as five units of various sizes which were designed to assist the development of business start-ups and growth in the area.



Minister Ring commended the local community for making use of existing schemes and funding from Leader, the County Council and the Town and Village Renewal Scheme in their project.



“Today is a great community day and I say to the volunteers who work hard for their community thank you for what you do and for your commitment,” the minister said. “This is something to be proud of.”



Chairman of the Piltown Enterprise Centre, Eddie Blackmore, said they were proud to have the building and now they want to get people into it.