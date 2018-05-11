Picture Gallery: Check out Kilkenny and Waterford hurling legends who lined out for local charities in Kilmacow

Local Kilkenny and Waterford Hurling legends played a charity challenge in Kilmacow to raise funds for Teac Tom and Pieta House.

Managed by Eddie Keher and Noel Skehan, the Kilkenny line up included stars like John Power of Callan, DJ Carey, Jackie Tyrrell, Michael Kavanagh and many other greats of the game.

Our picture gallery from Pat Moore captures the game and the fans at the South Kilkenny venue.