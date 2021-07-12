GALLERY: Kilkenny páistí are loving this new Irish language summer camp

D’fhreastail nach mór 30 páiste ar Champa Samhraidh nua trí mhéan na Gaeilge i dTobar Eoin an tseachtain seo chaite, an chéad uair gur déanadh a leithéad ann agus d’éirigh thar moladh beirte leis!

Ritheadh an chéad seachtain de Champa Samhraidh, “Tobar na Gaeilge” ón 5ú-9ú Iúil i Halla an Phobail, Tobar Eoin agus i Scoil Naisiúnta Tobair Eoin.

Bhí neart imeachtaí ar siúl ag na páistí i rith na seachtaine, idir spórt, bácáil, cócaireacht, damhsa, eolaíocht, tráth na gceist agus ealaíon, go léir as Gaeilge!

Thug na paistí cuairt, fiú, ar Ann agus Mary sa siopa áitiúil, Brennan’s lena gcuid Ghaeilge a chleachtadh!

Tháinig aoi speisialta, an laoch idir-chontae, Huw Ó Leathlobhair, Dé hAoine le duaiseanna agus teastais a bhronnadh ar na páistí as an sár-iarracht a dheineadar i rith na seachtaine agus labhair sé leo ar fad as Gaeilge!

Beatha teanga, í a labhairt!

Nearly 30 children attended a new Summer Camp with a difference in Johnswell last week.

The difference being that this Summer Camp is all as Gaeilge and the children thoroughly enjoyed themselves!

The first week of the “Tobar na Gaeilge” Summer Camp ran from the 5th to the 9th July in Johnswell Community Hall and utilised the local Johnswell National School sports facilities.

The children enjoyed a wide variety of activities including, sports, baking, cooking, dancing, science, quiz, art, all as Gaeilge!

They even paid a visit to Ann and Mary in the local shop, Brennan’s to use their Gaeilge in a real life setting!

A special guest, inter-county hurling hero, Huw Lawlor was on hand on Friday to present prizes and certificates to the children

for their outstanding efforts with their Gaeilge during the week and answered any questions as Gaeilge himself!

Organisers Maria Ní Thuama and Nioclás Ó Cearbhaill are looking forward to a second course from the 12th to the 16th lán de spraoi, spórt agus Gaeilge!