GALLERY: Kilkenny páistí are loving this new Irish language summer camp

Reporter:

Christopher Dunne

D’fhreastail nach mór 30 páiste ar Champa Samhraidh nua trí mhéan na Gaeilge i dTobar Eoin an tseachtain seo chaite, an chéad uair gur déanadh a leithéad ann agus d’éirigh thar moladh beirte leis!

Ritheadh an chéad seachtain de Champa Samhraidh, “Tobar na Gaeilge” ón 5ú-9ú Iúil i Halla an Phobail, Tobar Eoin agus i Scoil Naisiúnta Tobair Eoin.

Bhí neart imeachtaí ar siúl ag na páistí i rith na seachtaine, idir spórt, bácáil, cócaireacht, damhsa, eolaíocht, tráth na gceist agus ealaíon, go léir as Gaeilge!

GALLERY: Readers' Photos - Kilkenny Down Memory Lane - #1

Send your old photos to "news@kilkennypeople.ie" if you'd like them featured in our series!

Thug na paistí cuairt, fiú, ar Ann agus Mary sa siopa áitiúil, Brennan’s lena gcuid Ghaeilge a chleachtadh!

Tháinig aoi speisialta, an laoch idir-chontae, Huw Ó Leathlobhair, Dé hAoine le duaiseanna agus teastais a bhronnadh ar na páistí as an sár-iarracht a dheineadar i rith na seachtaine agus labhair sé leo ar fad as Gaeilge!

Beatha teanga, í a labhairt!

Nearly 30 children attended a new Summer Camp with a difference in Johnswell last week.

The difference being that this Summer Camp is all as Gaeilge and the children thoroughly enjoyed themselves!

The first week of the “Tobar na Gaeilge” Summer Camp ran from the 5th to the 9th July in Johnswell Community Hall and utilised the local Johnswell National School sports facilities.

The children enjoyed a wide variety of activities including, sports, baking, cooking, dancing, science, quiz, art, all as Gaeilge!

They even paid a visit to Ann and Mary in the local shop, Brennan’s to use their Gaeilge in a real life setting!

A special guest, inter-county hurling hero, Huw Lawlor was on hand on Friday to present prizes and certificates to the children
for their outstanding efforts with their Gaeilge during the week and answered any questions as Gaeilge himself!

Organisers Maria Ní Thuama and Nioclás Ó Cearbhaill are looking forward to a second course from the 12th to the 16th lán de spraoi, spórt agus Gaeilge!

MEMORY LANE: Faces of Kilkenny Gallery - Photos From The Past #7

Send your old photos to "news@kilkennypeople.ie" if you'd like them featured in our series!

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie