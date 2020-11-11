Five@5: Kilkenny businesses continuing to operate during lockdown

Here are today's Five@5 helping to #keepkilkennyinbusiness

Enviroclad Kilkenny

We're still offering a call or click & collect service. Also delivering nationwide.

Also check out their website and Facebook page for more information.

Biddy's Good Luck Horseshoes

We make gifts for all occasions using the traditional Good Luck Horse Shoe. Visit our website, call 086 3451329 or email goodluckhorseshoes@outlook.com

Also check them on on Facebook and Instagram

Burgers Factory & More

Have you tried our mouthwatering burgers yet? Find us on just-eat, Facebook, our website or call us to order for collection or delivery

Barretts Pharmacy, Castlecomer

Based in Barrack St, Castlecomer. Services include: Prescriptions, High Quality Photo Prints, Veterinary Pharmacy, Cosmetics, Healthfood and more. Drop into us or call us on 0564441117

For more check out their website or see their Facebook page

Catwalk of Kilkenny

Irish company based in Rose Inn Street in Kilkenny. Elegant, chic and sophisticated dresses and accessories. Follow us on Insta, check out our Facebook page or call 089 244 7012 for our click and collect service