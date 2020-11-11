The magic of Christmas night remembered

As part of our Five@5 campaign backing local businesses we spoke to a number of personalities about the festive season and how they will be shopping this Christmas

Rory Williams, Managing Director of CountryStyle Foods and Chairperson of the Kilkenny People of the Year Awards

What local gift would you like to find under the tree this year?

The Liam MacCarthy Cup!



Where will you be shopping locally this Christmas?

All through the town hopefully – the book shops in Kilkenny (all of them!) have to get a visit.

While I always work to a Christmas present shopping list I like to leave a few things until Christmas eve to enjoy the atmosphere in the town.



What will you be doing differently for Christmas this year?

Hopefully living up to my promise to worry less and enjoy the moment more.



What is your favourite Christmas memory of growing up in Kilmacow?

So many memories, just so many. We would have stuffed pork steak and cocktail sausages when we’d come home from midnight mass. There was Christmas cake for breakfast for the days after Christmas, getting new books, the wonderful nights out with friends on Stephen’s Night when I was younger and learning to appreciate the gift of youth and good friendships.



What was the most thoughtful Christmas present you ever received?

This memory is nearly 50 years old now but is as fresh and as vivid as that Christmas night when I was three or four and got a battery-operated VW Beetle car from Santa.

That night was magical – Santa knew exactly what I wanted even before I did. Discovering that car at the end of my bed and getting to play with it in the middle of the night in front of the warm Raeburn in our kitchen was magical beyond words and that moments memory is as vivid to me now when I recall it as when it first occurred.

I still have that VW Beetle – bright red with working lights!