Kilkenny All Time Greats draw produces some very intriguing duels

The search to find Kilkenny's All Time Great has heated up, with some intriguing duels emerging from the round of sixteen draw which was conducted at our office last Friday.

The following are now going head-to-head in polls on www.kilkennypeople.ie, vying for a coveted place in the last eight.

#1. Tony O'Malley v Margaret Tynan ... CLICK HERE to vote

#2. Edmund Ignatius Rice v Eamon Langton ... CLICK HERE to vote

#3. Seamus Pattison v Eddie Keher ... CLICK HERE to vote

#4. Hubert Butler v Willie Duggan ... CLICK HERE to vote

#5. Angela Downey v Vicky Phelan ... CLICK HERE to vote

#6. Paddy Mullins v George Clooney ... CLICK HERE to vote

#7. James Hoban v Henry Shefflin ... CLICK HERE to vote

#8. Lady Desart v Brian Cody ... CLICK HERE to vote