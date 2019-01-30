Clinique iD is a must-see at Good's

Rough, fatigued, irritated, upset, dark spots………. It might sound like I’m describing how you feel by the time it gets to Friday! But actually, these are some of the words Clinique are using to describe our various skin issues as they launch their Clinique iD. Not only is the concept novel, the jar colourful and the price amazing at just €45, it delivers on it’s promises to the skin.

So how does it work? With the help of your Clinique Assistant, select your base: the classic Dramatically Different Moisturising lotion, the Hydrating Jelly (a gel version of the classic) or the Oil Control Gel. Then you select your cartridge: The green cartridge to soothe irritated skin, blue to retexturize and refine pores, white to help even out skin tone, orange to calm fatigue, and purple to help smooth out fine lines and wrinkles. If you do the math, that comes out to a total of 15 different combinations, all of which stick to the brand's fragrance-free and allergy-tested ethos. When you get home, simply pop the cartridge into the base and your Clinique iD is ready for action.

At the Clinique Counter in Goods, both Grace & Janet know all there is to know about Clinique iD and will make sure you go home with the right combination for your skin. If you somehow remain unconvinced after reading this article, then just pop into us and we’ll give you a few free samples to try out.

Now, here’s the thing….Clinique Bonus Time starts on the 31st January (if you’re in a day or so before that, we’ll see you right, so don’t worry) and that is a great opportunity to buy your old favourite, whatever that may be, to try something new, like the Clinique iD and collect your fabulous Bonus Time Gift.

While you are in Goods being sorted with your own Clinique iD, find the time to go up to the first floor and check out our new salon, Beauty Express and let us know what you think. Currently, we offer a wide menu in our Brow Bar, Oksana’s Nails with a waxing service to be added soon. If you haven’t checked it out, go over to Hobbs, also on the first floor and have a browse. It’s classic, it’s timeless, it could be just for you. Finally, before you leave the store, have a quick think about when you last got a new bra and if you can’t remember when that was then nip up to the Lingerie Department on the 2nd floor and Mary and her team will have you fitted and sorted in quick time.

So let me just finish by saying again, that Clinique iD is a must-see, must-try product and next week is the perfect week to try something new as it’s Clinique Bonus Time in Goods.

Contact Good's

88/90 High St, Kilkenny

Phone: (056) 772 2143

Email: info@goods.ie