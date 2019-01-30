Lyrath Estate’s Cool and Casual ‘The Grill &Bar’ Now Open for Lunch!

After Kilkenny’s 2018 crowning as ‘Foodie Destination’ Lyrath Estate is fast becoming a foodie

destination in its own right; its fine dining ‘Yew Restaurant’ holds 2 AA Rosettes offering guests a

wonderful culinary experience in an elegant space.

The Atrium, overlooking the estate’s lakes is also

famous for its Afternoon Tea and delicate pastries. In recent years the hotel introduced a 120-seater

casual, chic bistro called ‘The Grill’. Situated on the mezzanine level of the triple height foyer, the

restaurant serves an impressive selection of steak and seafood. The modern-cool atmosphere of The

Grill &Bar has proved a hit with guests and locals alike – so much so, that they have recently

extended the opening hours and introduced a mouth-watering lunch menu. It is now open daily

from 12-9pm!

The Grill & Bar team have designed a menu that offers diners the chance to mix and

match dishes, cuts of meats and seafood tailored to the guests own requirement. Signature dishes

include The Tomahawk Steak, The Naked Burger and fresh lobsters picked from the tank.

The Tomahawk Steak has the ultimate ‘wow factor’ – weighing in at a whopping 1,200g it’s a dish to

share and takes 40 minutes to flame grill and rest. The Naked Burger is made from Herford beef

and is served with truffle chips, crumbed egg, watercress, hollandaise sauce and interestingly,

blueberry jus.

If seafood is more to your taste you could opt for a decadent Lobster Thermidor or get

back to basics with oysters served fresh from the Oyster Bar. The choice of oysters is impressive and

the menu features Carlingford Organic Oysters which guests could choose to have served natural,

hot, or cold. Various toppings such as Ballykeefe Gin and Tonic Jelly or Mignonette or smoked bacon

and Worcestershire sauce are available to go with the oysters.

The menu also includes fish, chicken

and the ultimate Surf n’ Turf which comes with the famous Tomahawk Steak and the Lobster

Thermidor.



The Grill & Bar is the perfect place for romantic dates, catching up with friends or celebrating family

occasions. For more information see Lyrath.com or email restaurant@lyrath.com or call 056 776

0088.

Contact Lyrath House

Address: Lyrath Estate, Paulstown Road, Kilkenny

Tel: 0567760088

Email: info@lyrath.com

Website: www.lyrath.com