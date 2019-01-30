John Ruth has been supplying and fitting high quality windows and doors for over 30 years. Based in his home land of Foulkstown, Co. Kilkenny, John Ruth & Sons offer uPVC A-Rated Windows and Doors. Both John and Jason Ruth are on hand with a vast knowledge of the window trade to insure that the product they sell is suitable for you and your home.



John Ruth & Sons are installers of Top Quality uPVC Windows & Doors, Sliding Sash Windows, Patio & French Doors and Aluminium Bi Fold Doors.

Established in 1982, John Ruth & Sons have proved that consistency, hard work and long hours along with 100% dedication to their work is the key to success and after 37 years in the trade is still providing top quality products to very satisfied customers. Customer service is their main focus and satisfaction is guaranteed with John Ruth & Sons.

John Ruth & Sons employ a team of 10 highly skilled tradesmen and office staff whose aim is to get the job done as efficiently as possible. We ensure that every customer is a satisfied customer.

All windows and doors are compliant with Building and Fire Regulations and glass conforms to B.S. 69939 (Part 1) and is Document ‘L Compliant’

How to contact John Ruth and Sons

Address: Waterford Road, Foulkstown, Co Kilkenny

Phone: 0567761792

Email: jruthandsons@yahoo.com

Website: www.johnruth.ie