Be Inspired by the 'Wonderful Weeds of Spring'with Botanical Artist Yanny Petters in Kilkenny

Adult Art Class in the Butler Gallery, Kilkenny castle - Be Inspired by the 'Wonderful Weeds of Spring' with Botanical Artist Yanny Petters on Saturday, April 13 from 10am to 1pm

Be inspired and view the wonderous world of plants in a whole new light as you join Botanical Artist Yanny Petters in a workshop of drawing & painting; where science meets art in a fun and fascinating way!

You will learn how to draw and identify plants, and explore how they work as you discover how essential they are in our every-day life.

If you are curious about plants and enjoy botanical art then this is a not to be missed workshop that will empower you to learn about nature through art and continue your practice at home no matter what your skill level.

All you need to bring with you is a sense of wonder! No drawing skills or experience required. All levels catered for.

Cost: €45 (To cover artists fee and all materials supplied).